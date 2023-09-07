Aksarben has been honoring the state’s agricultural heritage for nearly 130 years, and began celebrating the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families with Pioneer Family Farm awards in 1956.

Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide with either a Pioneer (100 years) or Heritage (150 years) Family Farm Award. Paying homage to these families is something Aksarben looks forward to each year and, in partnership with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Fair Board Managers, announces this year’s honorees.

“Each year we get to reflect on the commitment of these Nebraska farmers who work tirelessly to feed not just our nation, but the world. The dedication these families have to Nebraska is truly inspiring, and celebrating these milestones is such an important legacy,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.

Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, said, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this long-standing program. Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

2023 Pioneer Farm Families – Honoring 100 Years are: Box Butte County, Walters Family Farm; Dawes County, Galbreath Family Farm; Deuel County, Freeman/Paulsen Family Farm, Mauser Family Farm; Garden County, Paulsen Family Farm; Sheridan County, Cerny Family; Sioux County, Hamaker Ranch.

To apply, families should visit Aksarben.org and fill out an application. Once the application is received, the Aksarben Foundation will work with the county that the farmland is located within to approve the application. To commemorate their achievement, each family listed will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair.