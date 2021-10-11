Panhandle Learning Agricultural Network (PLAN) aims to increase farmer adoption of field-based sensors

Nowadays, farmers have more access than ever to data of all kinds about their crops, thanks to rapid development of sensor and telemetry technologies over the past few decades. Yet the adoption rate of sensors for farming operations is still low, possibly due to cost, comfortability of adapting to sensor-based management, concerns on return on investment, and other reasons.

Farm machinery is commonly equipped with sensors for monitoring planting, harvesting, and other field operations. For monitoring plants within fields, the most common sensors used are perhaps soil-water sensors, temperature and relative humidity (RH) sensors, and weather stations. Many commercial companies provide visual platforms that allow users to see real-time data from their sensors. Users (growers or crop consultants) must judge and interpret the readings from one or more sensors, along with the characteristics of that field, to make day-to-day decisions.

Commercial platforms are usually general - designed to be used at many fields across different climate regions. But sensor readings and their meanings can vary with crops that are grown, with different soil types, climate, tillage, irrigation equipment, etc. To get the most benefit from sensor-based crop management, it's essential to learn and recognize these differences to ensure quality of sensor readings.