PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: High Plains Ag Lab Field Day June 15 will be face-to-face

The High Plains Ag Lab (HPAL) June Field Day and 50th (+1) Anniversary Celebration on June 15 will provide not only a showcase for current research at HPAL, but also recognition of the past half-century of service to agriculture in the region.

The field day will start in the afternoon and include a supper and tailgate expo at 6:30 p.m., following the field tours. Former HPAL faculty members Drew Lyon (now at Washington State University) and David Baltensperger (now at Texas A&M) will share experiences and history about ag research in the Panhandle.

It was 50 years ago last August that the U.S. Department of Defense deeded more than 2,000 acres of land, previously part of a military munitions depot, to the University of Nebraska to use for research. Since then, research conducted at HPAL has contributed to advances in crop and livestock production.

HPAL’s 2,410 acres consist of working laboratories for both crops and livestock research: 710 acres for crops, divided into 17 fields, and the remaining approximately 1,700 acres for grazing land, divided into 12 pastures. Two of the crop fields are equipped with lateral-move sprinkler systems to supplement natural rainfall.