Since 2018, Nebraska Bank has actively invested in the business and agriculture leaders of tomorrow through the Nebraska Bank Scholarship program. As of April 2023, the bank has awarded $43,000 in education scholarships to high school seniors across Nebraska.

For consideration, applicants must have expressed interest in pursuing a banking, business, or an agriculture-related degree. In addition, the scholarship is intended to benefit students who would consider returning to a rural community in Nebraska upon graduation. Lastly, selected recipients have also demonstrated an exceptional interest in community as well as the ability to balance academics and extracurricular activities during high school. Each winning applicant will receive $1,000 scholarship toward their education this fall.