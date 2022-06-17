Panhandle students graduate Hastings college

Hastings – Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates May 6 during its 55th annual commencement ceremony.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors.
Associate of Applied Science: Gordon: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology; Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology.; Scottsbluff: Jakob M. Ratliff, diesel technology. Caleb Walker, diesel technology.
Associate of Science: Gering: Ryan D. Wimberley, diesel technology; Morrill: Bryce Seier, diesel technology.