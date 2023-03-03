Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men Thursday after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Kimball County.

According to information by the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Chrysler 300 for speeding on I-80 near mile marker 18 at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, the trooper alleged he detected the odor of marijuana. As the trooper was preparing to search the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee on foot. The trooper pursued on foot. A bystander stopped on the scene and assisted the trooper in taking the driver into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags of suspected marijuana contained in duffle bags in the rear of the vehicle, according to the patrol reports. The total weight was approximately 120 pounds.

The driver, Daniel Ledbetter, 42, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and passenger, Keith Wyatt, 48, of Sacramento, California, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Ledbetter was also arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Both have been detained in the Kimball County Jail.