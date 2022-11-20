Pender feedlot announced as location for 2023 Cattlemen’s Ball

PENDER — The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser, announced that the 2023 event will take place near Pender, on June 2 and 3. This year’s event will be hosted by the Weborg family.

The Cattlemen’s Ball is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities the opportunity to showcase their unique area of the state while raising money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The event also promotes beef, one of the state’s largest industries, as part of a healthy diet.

The 2023 site will be near the Weborg Feedlot, just a few miles south of Pender. The host families include Kent and Colleen Weborg and their sons, Tyler; and wife, Rebecca and Tony; and wife, Meghan; Craig and Darlene Weborg, and their sons, Adam; and wife, CharLee; Alex; and wife, Jessica; Austin; and wife, Makenna, and Brian and Renee Weborg along with their children; Emily; and husband, Kelly; Evan; and wife, Jessica; and Easton, and wife, Tori. Approximately 450-500 volunteers from the local area are needed to help support the event.

Since the inaugural event in 1998, the Cattlemen’s Ball has raised more than $17 million to fund cancer research. Ninety percent of the proceeds go to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, while 10% is returned to the local communities for health and wellness initiatives.

2023 marks the 25th year for the event.

“Every person has been directly or indirectly impacted by cancer and we are proud that this event provides an opportunity to help fund cancer research while simultaneously showcasing an industry that is particularly important, not only to our family, but to the state of Nebraska,” Kent Weborg said. “We are honored and proud to host this event near our family’s feedlot that started in 1944, especially with the commemoration of 25 years of this impactful event.”

While the term “ball” typically refers to a formal event with dancing, the Cattlemen’s Ball is not that. Activities for the upcoming event include a 5K fun run in West Point, golf tournament in Beemer, cancer survivor style show, beef experience tent, art show and wine tasting, general store, Buffett Cancer Center Health & Wellness tent, silent and live auctions, prime rib dinner, concerts, live music, and more.

“We’re excited about the local support that is already rallying around this event. We look forward to putting our local spin on the activities of the Ball to make for a unique event that pulls in people from across the state,” Craig Weborg said.

While the event is open to all, there is a level of exclusivity. Ticket sales will be capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass.

“With the 25th anniversary, we expect this to be a sell-out event,” Brian Weborg said. “Those who are interested in attending or volunteering at the 2023 Cattlemen’s Ball event, we encourage you to stay tuned as planning progresses. We look forward to seeing you in Pender in June.”

To learn more about the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska and stay up to date on event announcements, visit cattlemensball.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.