PEO greenery

P.E.O. Chapter CD selling fresh greenery for the holidays

SCOTTSBLUFF — P.E.O. Chapter CD is selling fresh, fragrant holiday greenery online now through Oct. 31 to support P.E.O. scholarships for women.

A catalogue of holiday wreaths, garlands, and other items from Sherwood Forest Farms can be viewed online at sherwoodfundraiser.com/chaptercd. Orders may be placed through the website for shipment anywhere in the U.S., or for local pickup from Chapter CD.

All holiday evergreens will be shipped from the Pacific Northwest and are guaranteed to be fresh.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to support women aspiring to higher education.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 225,000 active members. Chapter CD was organized in Scottsbluff in 1919.