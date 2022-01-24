Pheasants Forever to host basic prescribed fire workshop

Learn to safely use prescribed fire to improve forage, control invasive species, and improve wildlife habitat

SCOTTSBLUFF — Pheasants Forever will be hosting a basic prescribed fire workshop at the North Platte Natural Resource District Office in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. Workshop speakers familiar with fire will discuss how it can be used to benefit the land manager’s objectives and give a step-by-step breakdown of how to safely plan a prescribed fire.

Fire has shaped the Great Plains and Nebraska’s landscape for thousands of years. However, during the 20th century, we became very proficient in its suppression and prevention. According to Pheasants Forever Biologist Brian Teeter, this lack of fire has resulted in negative consequences in the health and diversity of our prairies and forests which are critical to our wildlife and agricultural economy. “You don’t have to travel very far to see that the eastern red cedar is rapidly expanding and is negatively affecting our grazing lands but there are also less obvious benefits that range from improving wildlife habitat to increasing forage quality.” Teeter said.