Pilots with the U.S National Hot Air Balloon Championships are planning to take flight this morning.

They are planning on launching from the area behind Menard's and the public can observe at Lacey Park.

Pilots with Old West Balloon Fest are also hoping to take to the skies this morning, launching from Five Rocks.

Current conditions mean there is a very small window for pilots to take flight, according to information provided during this morning's pilot briefing.