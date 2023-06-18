Isaiah Gibbs did something Saturday night that noWestern Nebraska Pioneer has had previously accomplished.

He hit a home run over the Nebraska Lottery sign in right-centerfield.

The impact of that home run allowed one lucky fan the luxury of 10 more lottery tickets. The home run was a milestone, but it was also hit on a night that the Pioneer offense was clicking on all cylinders.

Gibbs said that eighth-inning home run felt good since had hasn’t had one in awhile.

“That was pretty cool and I didn’t know that,” Gibbs said of his milestone “It was fun and hopefully they win some money off the lottery tickets.”

the home run was a no-doubter as it cleared both banners in right-centerfield.

The Pioneers collected 16 hits in the win and had seven extra base hits. Aidan Orr was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Orr finished 4-for-5 with a single, two doubles, and a triple. He also scored four runs and totaled two RBI.

Gibbs went 3-for-5 with a double and home with three RBIs and two runs scored.

“We showed up today with the complete plan of attacking from the get-go,” Gibbs said. “We did and we got a good start from Dallen (Turner) and the bullpen picked us up, and offense kept attacking, attacking, and attacking and we came out on top.”

While the Pioneers did run the bases, they also didn’t run the bases to perfection as they were pickled off a couple of times in the game on heads-up play by the Plainsmen. Plus, the Pioneers also trailed just once in the game when North Platte took an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the first inning. The Plainsmen started the game with four straight singles including a 2-run single by Tucker Bond followed by a run-scoring single by Carmelo Ortiz.

The Pioneers responded with five runs in the bottom of the first as the first two batters recorded walks and then Gibbs singled home the first run. The Pioneers went ahead for good as Jacob Lang smacked a double to score three runs and a 5-3 lead.

The Pioneers added single runs in the second and third before adding three in the fifth to go up 10-3. The fifth saw singled by Koy Carpenter and Cameron Snyder as Carpenter, Orr, and Hunter McCollum all scored runs.

North Platte plated one in the sixth to make it 10-4. The Plainsmen had a prime opportunity when they loaded the bases with no outs but couldn’t get a run in.

The Pioneers put the game away in the eighth when they scored six runs on singles by Griffin Robinson and Lang, a double by Orr, and a home run by Gibbs.

Pioneers 6,

Plainsmen 5

Aidan Orr’s single in the bottom of the ninth capped the Pionees come-from-behind win over the Plainsmen on Friday.

North Platte scored a run in the second inning and then added three more in the third for a 4-2 lead.

Western Nebraska knotted the contest at 4-4 with two runs in the fourth but North Platte took the lead back with a run in the fifth The Plainsmen tied the game at 5-5 with a run on a passed ball in the seventh.

North Platte stayed in the lead until the bottom of the seventh when Layman led off the inning with a walk. Layman stole second and then moved to third on a putout. Layman then came in to score on a passed ball with two outs for the 5-5 game.

Western Nebraska,escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, then won the game in the bottom half of the inning. Orr stepped to the plate with one out and with a 2-2 count,, the Oakland University recruit singled to right to score James Layman.