Police confirm one dead in Tuesday shooting; suspect still at-large

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed a shooting in the 1700 block of Avenue Z is being investigated as a homicide. As of publication, a suspect in the shooting remained at large.

Spencer declined to release additional details about the homicide, saying that police are seeking a search warrant.

Authorities with the Scottsbluff Police Department and other agencies responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of shots having been fired and a person having been shot at a residence in the 1700 block of Avenue Z. Witnesses reported a suspect having left the home in a gold Chevy Impala driven by a woman. Police later recovered the vehicle at a convenience store near the intersection of Avenue I and West Overland.

In scanner traffic, police described the suspect as an African American man, wearing a blue checkered shirt and dark pants. At about 9 p.m., the man was identified over scanner traffic by name as being sought in connection with the shooting and police had issued a stop and hold for a Morrill County vehicle. However, the Star-Herald is awaiting confirmation of that name before releasing it.

Scottsbluff Police had sought a search warrant for the home where the residence occurred and a second residence in Gering.

Police began their search for the suspect identified by witnesses immediately. Information about where the man changed throughout the evening. Initially, police were searching in the area of Avenue I along South Beltline toward Avenue B. However, after being told that the man left the vehicle at Highway 92 and West Overland, not far from the shooting, they secured that area. However, as of 7 p.m., police were providing updates that the man is now believed to left the vehicle at 20th Street and South Beltline. Later, a witness reported to police seeing a man picked up by Morrill County vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue near the railroad tracks. At 9 p.m., Scottsbluff Police had issued a stop and hold alert to other law enforcement, asking for police to stop a Morrill County vehicle, identified as red Nissan, if encountered, and citing the name of a suspect. The Star-Herald is awaiting confirmation of that name before releasing it.

Police conducted an extensive search, searching cornfields by foot and employing the use of drones to search a wooded area near the North Platte River. Scanner reports also indicated the Nebraska State Patrol could be used to dispatch an aircraft to help in the search.

Officers impounded the vehicle found at the convenience store.

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story. The Star-Herald will release details as they are provided.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.