Police confirm one dead in Tuesday shooting

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer has confirmed that a shooting in the 1700 block of Avenue Z is being investigated as a homicide.

Spencer declined to release additional details as of publication, saying that police are seeking a search warrant.

Authorities with the Scottsbluff Police Department and other agencies have been searching since about 5 p.m. for a suspect. Police responded just after 5 p.m. to a reports of shots fired at a residence in the 1700 block of Avenue Z, with one person having been shot at a residence. Witnesses reported a suspect having left the home in a gold Chevy Impala driven by a woman. Police later recovered the vehicle at a convenience store near the intersection of Avenue I and West Overland.

The suspect, described as an African American man, wearing a blue checkered shirt and dark pants. Information about where the man is believed to have fled has changed throughout the evening. Initially, police were searching in the area of Avenue I along South Beltline toward Avenue B. However, after being told that the man left the vehicle at Highway 92 and West Overland, not far from the shooting, they secured that area. However, as of 7 p.m., police were providing updates that the man is now believed to left the vehicle at 20th Street and South Beltline.

Police have searched a cornfield near the area and are also using a drone to search the wooded area near the North Platte River. The Nebraska State Patrol is also dispatching an aircraft to help in the search.

Officers are also in the process of impounding the vehicle found at the convenience store.

The Star-Herald has not yet been able to obtain any details regarding the shooting and the conditions of anyone involved. Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story. The Star-Herald will release details as they are provided.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.