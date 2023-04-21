In today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in the business of family, work, holidays, kids, illnesses, friendships, and countless other obligations that demand our constant attention. Even when people aren’t vying for our attention, solitude — escaping the relentless grip of the outer world — has become an increasingly rare and precious treasure.

Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who founded analytical psychology, believed solitude was essential for introspection and self-discovery.

His concept of individuation, a lifelong process of psychological integration and development, was grounded in the idea that solitude was paramount when trying to understand yourself and your place in the world. Some say that there is a vibrant inner universe within us, and Jung contended that our unconscious, in a sense, becomes turned on when we are alone.

What does it mean to turn on our unconscious mind? It could be a way to make your dreams come true. Drawing from personal experience, my most remarkable achievements and the pursuit of my innermost vision for the future have truly flourished when I’ve embraced the power of solitude.

Loneliness might initially accompany venturing into solitude, but embracing a new perspective can transform this experience. In isolation, you’re not merely alone — you’re in the company of your most important companion: yourself. Think of it this way; You’re not by yourself; you’re with yourself.

Jungian analyst James Hollis said: “When we are not alone when we are on our own, then we have achieved solitude.”

Nikola Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor known for his pioneering work in electricity and magnetism, thrived in solitude. During his time alone, he developed the alternating current (AC) electrical system, which powers modern civilization.

He said, “The mind is sharper and keener in seclusion and uninterrupted solitude. No big laboratory is needed in which to think. Originality thrives in seclusion, free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone. That is the secret of invention; be alone; that is when ideas are born.”

Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the most famous composers in history, often retreated into solitude to create his musical masterpieces. Beethoven composed some of his most memorable and enduring works alone.

One such example is his Ninth Symphony, written during self-imposed seclusion. Its premiere in 1824 was met with awe and admiration, a testament to the power of Beethoven’s creative genius, honed through his dedication to solitude.

“I restore myself when I’m alone ... To live alone is the fate of all great souls,” said Beethoven.

Solitude’s advantages are not exclusive to figures like Jung, Tesla, and Beethoven, who pursued greatness in their seclusion. The power of solitude can also amplify relaxation and healing. Simple activities like walking or meditating away from screens and people, allowing ourselves to bask in the tranquility of silence, can be an incredible rejuvenator.

John Muir, an American naturalist, author, and conservationist who founded the Sierra Club and advocated for preserving wilderness areas such as Yosemite Valley and Sequoia National Park, deeply appreciated solitude.

He once stated, “The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.”

Muir’s most profound experiences and insights occurred during his solitary sojourns in the wilderness. His long treks through the Sierra Nevada mountains, the Alaskan wilderness, and other remote landscapes allowed him to observe and study the interconnectedness of all living things.

“To sit in solitude, to think in solitude with only the music of the stream and the cedar to break the flow of silence, there lies the value of wilderness,” said Muir.

He believed that immersing oneself in the wilderness was a way to connect with the divine and find inner peace. By distancing himself from the distractions and clamor of society, Muir sought to develop a profound understanding of the natural world and himself.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says that 10% of college students are depressed. One could conclude that a depressed person should spend more time with people, socializing, and attending group functions. Still, studies at UC Santa Cruz reveal that spending time alone can often be a more effective treatment.

We should always cherish relationships as life’s essence, but remember: embracing solitude and striking a balance can be the catalyst for unlocking your future and finding fulfillment.