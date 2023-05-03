Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director for Panhandle Public Health District has received the Health Equity Champion Award from the Public Health Association of Nebraska.

PHAN presents this award to an individual who has distinguished themselves professionally by working toward social justice for underserved and disadvantaged populations.

PHAN presents awards at their annual conference held in Lincoln. They ask local public health departments to nominate individuals who they feel qualify for awards such as the PHAN Public Health Lifetime Membership Award, PHAN Health Equity Champion, and PHAN Outstanding Public Health Student Award.

Davies was nominated by a fellow employee in PPHD and a committee from the PHAN Board of Directors selected her as the winner of the Health Equity Champion Award. Health equity is defined as the state in which everyone has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health. Davies has served in public health for almost 20 years and has always strived to ensure health equity is achievable in the Panhandle region.

From her nomination: “Jessica was integral in working with the meat packing facility located in the Panhandle during the COVID pandemic to ensure their employees had the resources they needed. Jessica also understood that people, regardless of where they lived, deserve access to walkable communities and has been instrumental in spurring the movement in local communities to create walkable, bikeable, and rollable communities. This means making sure communities are accessible to those who have disabilities. This includes making sure curbs are cut out so wheelchairs can have easy access and crossing signs that use vocalization to help those who are visually impaired. She embodies the role of public health worker to its’ fullest and inspires others around her to make sure that equity is a part of everyday life.”

Kim Engel, PPHD Director, stated, “We are incredibly proud of Jessica and all the work she is involved in at Panhandle Public Health District. Jessica is very deserving of the Health Equity Champion Award.”