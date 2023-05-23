GERING — Alliance senior Taytom Timbers and Scottsbluff junior Isaiah Jones both have some work to do, but both are in the mix for a individual state golf championship.

The two local covers both shot a 2-over round of 74 on Tuesday to open play in Class B state boys golf tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course. He is four shots back of both York's Ryan Seevers and Beatrice's Treyton Baehr, who shot 2-under to lead the field.

Gering's John Maser shot a opening-round of 84 and Sidney's John Beier and Jaeden Dillehay had an 86 and 88, respectively.

"Nobody really knows me so I wanted to go right at it," Timbers said of his mentality entering the tournament, "and kind put my name up on the leaderboard."

Timbers, who finished second in felt his work on the greens is what helped him do so.

"I was getting on a lot of greens (in regulation) and just two-putting a lot of them, even one-put," he said. "It went better than I thought it as going to. I feel a lot more confident going into (Wednesday)."

As for what he wants to improve on for Day 2?

"Maybe hit the driver a little bit better," he said.

Timbers and Jones are among a group of six players tied for eighth overall. They are just a stroke behind four individuals who had a 73 on the opening day of the tournament.

Norris' Travis Tilford sits alone in third place as he shot an even-par round of 72.

Jones, who won an intrasquad tournament to earn a spot on the state lineup, helped the Bearcats to third place in the overall team standings. Scottsbluff finished 22 strokes behind a Norris squad that holds a two-shot lead over York at the top of the standings.

Omaha Concordia is in fourth, just four strokes behind the Bearcats.

Jones teed off on Tuesday due to him being the winner of a 54-hole tournament the Bearcats held over three different courses in an eight-day span for the final spot on the varsity squad.

"He won a playoff to make the state tournament," Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said.

Thomas Dredla and Kaedon Patton shot a 77 and 79, respectively, and Noah Shaddick had an 85 to round out the team scorers as Scottsbluff finished with a round of 315. Treyten York had also had an 88 as the Bearcats fifth individual on the day.

"It was perfect example of team," Ehler said. "We had a couple guys struggle today, but we also had a couple guys come through and pick us up. We can certainly do better. We will play better (Wednesday)."

The Bearcats have only been by one team so far this season — by a stroke to Cheyenne East during the Gering Invite earlier this month. While the deficit might be too much for Scottsbluff to make up now, Ehler said the focus is just to go out and play.

"We want to win the day (Wednesday)," Ehler said. "We might not be able to come back (in the tournament) but our goal is to shoot the best (team) round of the day. We can only control what we do ourselves, but we will see what happens."