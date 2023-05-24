GERING — Scottsbluff wasn't the state's best Class B boys golf team over the past two days.

But there were only a few programs that were better.

The Bearcats shot a round of 316 on Wednesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course to finish third overall in the state tournament with a two-day score of 631.

York, which had four of the top nine individuals, won the title with a 593. The Dukes finished eight strokes ahead of a Norris squad, who had golfers finish second and third overall in the tournament.

"We didn't get the championship trophy or the runner-up, and we would have had to have played really, really well to get it," said Bearcats coach Brock Ehler, whose team entered the final day 22 shots out of first place. "We played average. We played OK. We certainly could have played better. But there are 48 teams in Class B (in the state). That's a big division for golf and we finished third.

"That just didn't happen during the season," Ehler said. "These guys have been playing golf all (last) summer and the (offseason). We worked to get to this moment. We didn't win but I'm really proud (of the players)."

It was the second straight Top Five state finish for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff finished fifth in the tournament last year, five shots out of third place.

Kaedon Patton shot a 76 to lead the Bearcats on Wednesday, three strokes better than his opening round. Thomas Dredla — who finished tied for 12th overall in tournament — had a 77, followed by Noah Shaddick and Treyten York, who shot an 80 and 83, respectively, to round out the team scoring.

Isaiah Jones shot an 84 for Scottsbluff as well.

"I made a few more putts (Wednesday), not many. Both days I struggled short game-wise around the green and on the green," said Patton, who finished tied for 16th overall. "I felt like I drove the ball and hit it pretty nice both days, but the short game just wasn't there."

But he took solace in what the Bearcats achieved this spring.

"Yeah, it was a great season. A great group of guys," Patton said. "A lot of potential. Third place (in state) is pretty solid, especially with York and Norris here. They are both sub-300 (round) teams."

Beatrice's Treyton Baehr won the individual title as he beat Norris' Travis Tilford on the second playoff hole. Both golfers finished the 36-hole tournament tied at 144.

Jones and Alliance's Taytom Timbers entered Wednesday at 2-over par and just four shots out of first place. Both struggled on the front nine and Timbers finished tied for 19th overall at 13-over for the tournament.

Jones finished a shot behind Timbers and tied for 21st overall.

Gering's John Maser placed tied for 29th overall, and Sidney's John Beier and Jaeden Dillehay were tied for 41st and 55th, respectively.