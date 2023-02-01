Prep notebook: Sidney hosts Scottsbluff in key Class B girls basketball matchup

Two of the top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class B will meet Saturday in a late regular-season showdown.

Sidney, ranked No. 3 in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state poll, hosts No. 7 Scottsbluff for the second time this year.

Sidney (16-1) entered Wednesday on a nine-game winning streak since a loss to Gordon-Rushville, and has averaged 57.29 points per game.

Scottsbluff (15-4) has been just as hot. Actualy, a few games better.

The Bearcats have rolled 11 straight since a three-game losing skid ended in md-December.

Sidney led from the start in the last matchup between the programs. The Raiders beat Scottsbluff 61-37 on Dec. 3 in the championship game of the Western Conference tournament.

“Scottsbluff is a really talented team, and when they’re making shots you’re probably not beating them" Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said after the game. "But we were able to play good enough defense and rebound the ball to just have a chance at the end and that’s all we were hoping for.”

Local hoops rankings

Sidney and Scottsbluff are among the five local girls basketball programs that are ranked in the World-Herald poll this week.

The list is led by Bridgeport, which remained No.1 in Class C1

Gordon-Rushville moved up one spot to No. 8 in C2, and Leyton is 10th in D2.

Two local boys teams are also ranked this week.

Gordon-Rushville and Leyton are both ranked ninth in C2 and D1, respectively.

Reaching the 50 point mark

Max Greeley became the first Gering boys basketball player to score 50 points in a game on Tuesday night. He also joined a list of 30 other players who have hit that milestone in the state history. Center's Lee Sealer did it three times in 1963 alone.

A look at the NSAA boys basketball all-time record book, Greeley is the first player to score that exact amount since Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams did so in 2020.

Greeley, who scored 37 points against Alliance on Jan. 27, is the second local player to score 50 points in a game. Scottsbluff's Jay Ehler accomplished the feat in 1984.

Greeley's performance was a program record but far from the state mark. That is an 102-point effort by Brainard's Ed Vondra in 1922.

Girls wrestlers head into districts

Chadron, ranked eighth in the latest newrestle.com state rankings, is among the more than 30 teams that will compete in the District 4 girls wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at Bridgeport High School.

The host Bulldogs are also part local entrants in the field along with Bayard, Garden County, Gering. Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford, Morrill, Scottsbluff and Sidney .

No. 6 Norfolk is the only other ranked team in the field.

Chadron’s Taylee Williamson is 27-1 on the season with 22 pins, according to stats filed in trackwrestling.com. Teammate Kenli Boeselager is 24-1 with 14 pins.

Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins is 23-2 with 13 pins.