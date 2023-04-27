The Bearcats are entering the postseason with momentum.

Junior Tallon McDonald scored twice as Scottsbluff downed North Platte 3-0 Thursday afternoon in a prep boys soccer game at Landers Soccer Complex.

Kellon Harris also scored for the Bearcats, who have a seven-game winning streak and face Holdrege in a Class B postseason game Monday in Lexington.

"You want to play your best soccer at the end of the season and this was one of our better performances," Bearcats coach Nate Rock said. "I wish we would have finished a few more chances but that's been our problem all year. But (North Platte's Brody Sheets) is a great keeper and (the Bulldogs) are a well-coached team and a disciplined team. They are always going to be tough to play against."

McDonald scored in the 10th minute off assists from XayVian Gonzalez to give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead at the break.

Harris and McDonald then scored in the 50th and 72nd minute, respectively. Sheets also made a handful of diving saves in the second half, and the Bearcats also hit the crossbar within the closing minutes of regulation.

"(Scottsbluff) possessed (the ball) well and they seized opportunities when they got in dangerous positions (offensively. They stuck it in the net," said North Platte coach Daniel Whitney, whose team faces Lincoln Northeast in a District A-2 matchup on Saturday. "In the first half, we had a few good opportunities and just didn't (convert)."