KEARNEY — The Scottsbluff boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday as Braden Anderson's goal with six minutes in regulation was the difference in a 3-2 victory over Hastings.

Kellon Harris scored twice, in the 18th and 48th minutes, and he also assisted on Anderson's goal.

Eduardo Sena and Kent Castillo Leos had assists on Harris' first and second goals, respectively.

The Bearcats then fell to Elkhorn North, 3-0 in a game in which Scottsbluff a man down after a red card was handed out in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Scottsbluff keeper JT Painter made five saves in each of the games.

Gering fell in both of its games in Kearney. Elkhorn North and Hastings beat the Bulldogs by the respective scores of 10-0 and 7-1.

Girls soccer

KEARNEY — Scottsbluff fell to Hastings and Elkhorn North by the respective scores of 2-0 and 3-0.

"Kind of a rough one," Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. "We just couldn't find the back of the net today. It feels like we had most of the possession (against Hastings) and played more on their end of the field ... but they got a couple breakaways and put them in on us."