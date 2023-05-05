BAYARD — Alliance's Jonah Amill won the long jump and triple jump to help the Bulldogs to the boys team title Friday during the BCD Bayard Invite track meet.
Amill's teammate, Payton Boyer, was second in both events as the Bulldogs finished with 118.5 points. Alliance's Trevor Zurn won the 3,200 and was second in the 800, and the Bulldogs' Carson Bair was first in the 400.
Boys
Alliance 118.5, Mitchell 80, Bridgeport 76, Chadron 67, Garden County 66, Hemingford 52.5, Bayard 44, Morrill 24, Crawford 23, Sidney 18
100: 1. Quinn Bailey, Chadron, 11.26. 200: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 22.59. 400: 1. Carson Bair, Alliance, 52.74. 800: 1. Ty Brady, Crawford, 2:04.50. 1,600: 1. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:08.60. 3,200: 1. Trevor Zurn, Alliance, 11:00.26. 110 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.82. 300 hurdles: 1. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 41.98. 3,200 relay: 1. Garden County (Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Zeke Christiansen, Nate Billey), 8:57.90. Shot put: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 46-0.5. Discus: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 143-1. High jump: 1. Leo Carnine, Bridgeport, 5-10. Pole vault: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-8. Long jump: 1. Jonah Amill, Alliance, 19-5.75. Triple jump: 1. Jonah Amill, Alliance, 40-11.5.
Girls
Chadron 103, Bridgeport 88, Alliance 79, Bayard 73, Mitchell 54, Hemingford 52, Morrill 50, Crawford 41, Garden County 28, Sioux County 9, Sidney 1.
100: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 12.82. 200: Dani Harter, Bayard, 26.55. 400: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:02.08. 800: 1. Macey Seebohm, Alliance, 2:31.89. 1,600: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 5:42.85. 3,200: 1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 12:53.83. 100 hurdles: 1. Brooklynn Hoffman, Chadron, 16.41. 300 hurdles: 1. Josie Sanders, Alliance, 49.40. 3,200 hurdle: 1. Bridgeport (Madison Ribble Mackenzie Liakos, Brooklyn Mohrman, Alexis Hill), 10:46.53. Shot put: 1. Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 37-9. Discus: 1. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 128-2. High jump: Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 9-7. Long jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 15-11.75. Triple jump: 1. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 34-5.75.