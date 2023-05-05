BAYARD — Alliance's Jonah Amill won the long jump and triple jump to help the Bulldogs to the boys team title Friday during the BCD Bayard Invite track meet.

Amill's teammate, Payton Boyer, was second in both events as the Bulldogs finished with 118.5 points. Alliance's Trevor Zurn won the 3,200 and was second in the 800, and the Bulldogs' Carson Bair was first in the 400.