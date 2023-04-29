Girls tennis

MCCOOK -Scottsbluff finished second overall in the five-team McCook Invitational.

The Bearcats' No. 2 singles player Abby Roberts and the No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Roberts/Natalie Garcia both finished second in their respective divisions.

Gering's Hannah Walker finished second at No. 1 singles during the McCook Invitational. Walker beat Scottsbluff's Jessica Davis, 9-7 and Ogallala's Amelie Avalos 8-2.

"She was versatile and strong in all of her matches today," Gering coach Ron Swank said. .

McCook 50, Scottsbluff 33, North Platte 23, Ogallala 16, Gering 8