From foes to teammates.

Well, at least for this week in Scottsbluff.

Some local prep athletes who were part of rivalries over the past few years are now joining together in the same uniform for a game on the court or field.

Take for example, the West roster for the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game.

It includes Scottsbluff's Tierra West, Gering's Carleigh Pszanka and Sidney's Rheagan Stanley - three players who have competed against each other in numerous matches.

"It's probably good that we're ending on the same side of the net because of some rivalries over the years," West said with a smile after a team practice on Wednesday afternoon. "I definitely think this will mend all of that and we've got to be teammates now."

This week marks 39 and 45 years for the volleyball and football games, reespectively, both of which will be played on Saturday with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local charities.

The volleyball matchup is set for 2 p.m. at the Cougar Palace on the Western Nebraska Community College campus, with the football matchup at 5 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The competitive drive is relaxed a bit when playing in an exhibition All-Star game when compared to a regular-season matchup.

But it’s not gone completely.

“You want everyone to stay healthy and get through the game,” said Gering’s Kaden Bohnsack, a member of the West squad for the football game, “but, when it comes down to it, you still want to win.”

He's not along. Stanley said she feels the same way as a competitive person, but added it's about having fun as well.

"Meeting new people is the biggest thing for me," Stanley said. "It's playing with other people that you've gone against for years. I know all of them are amazing players, and just getting to play with them has been really fun."

For the coaches, the strategy is a little more than just rolling g the ball out and letting the athletes play.

"A lot of it is just going with what the girls are familiar with," said Scottsbluff volleyball coach Leslie Foral, who will lead the West squad on Saturday. "Every team is different with how they handle their libero, their blocking scheme or the defenses that they play. We're just trying to find an even ground, a middle balance.

"Looking at our roster, we're very versatile," Foral said. "We have girls who have played outside, they've played middle and right-side. You'll probably see some different stuff with girls playing different positions and moving around (during the match)."

Potter-Dix’s Dale Frerichs is the West football coach. Coming from a 6-man program, he said he will turn to his assistants expertise this week for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game. The group includes Gering’s Danny O’Boyle.

“I haven’t coached 11-man since 2001, so my assistants are going to play a big role in (game-planning),” Frerichs said. “I’m not here to be a hero or show my football acumen. Those guys know more than me so I’m going to let them do their thing. We just want to make sure we have really good practices (through the week) and then just go out and let (the players) have fun on Saturday.

“We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to play,” he said. “This is about showcasing the kids’ talent. It’s super-exciting to get to coach some of these kids. You read about them or hear about them in the media, and you follow (the game) because you are a high school football coach."

Bohnsack is one of the players who is hoping to put on a show this weekend.

“Yes I am,” he said, with a laugh.