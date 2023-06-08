Jeff Gross is synonymous with prep football in the state and the legendary McCook High School coach will be back on the sidelines this weekend in Scottsbluff.

Gross, who led McCook to the postseason in 22 of his 23 years at the school, will guide the East squad in the West Nebraska All-Star football game, which is in its 45th year. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Gross stepped down in 2020 with a 208-53 career record with two state championships (2002 '03) and helped his team to three more final appearances.

Along with Gross, another former coach with Scottsbluff football ties will be on the East’ staff - Holdrege head coach Jake McLain.

McLain graduated from Chadron High School and went on to have a stellar career at Mayville State University before he returned to coach at Chadron State College. He also was Scottsbluff's defensive coordinator for the Bearcats where he helped the team to a 47-10 record and state final appearance in 2018 and '19.

The rest of the East coaching staff will be North Platte’s Kurt Altig and McCook’s Joe Vetrovsky.

The West all-stars will be headed up by Potter-Dix’s Dale Frerichs and his assistants Mitchell’s Dillon Broussard, Gering’s Danny )’Boyle, and Bridgeport’s Jeremy Reimers.

Gross said it is great to be coaching in this game for a third time. He has coached in All-American and Shrine Bowl games but said the All-Star matchups in 2000 and '01 stand out to him.

"I have been on the committee for years," Gross said. "It is a relaxed great environment. The kids are friends from the east and west. We play each other all the time, so it is a great comradery for a great cause.”

Grosshasn’t lost that football spark and is excited to be back on the sidelines even if it is for just one game.

“I am excited to be back,” Gross said. “This will be my itch and it will take care of it for a couple of years. I have a couple more years of watching my son play college ball and then I will be back coaching football somehow, some way, and somewhere. You never know it might be like (former Scottsbluff) Coach (Joe) Benson coaching freshman ball or coming back and being an assistant at McCook.

"I don’t know, the future is undetermined for that," Gross said. "The game has been everything for me. It allowed me the successes I have had as a sports administrator, as a coach, as a parent and a husband. I just want to keep giving back to the game and to be able to do that, the best way for me is to be on the sidelines.”

Gross' son, DJ, is a member of the Nebraska Kearney football team. That keeps the former coach around the game. he also helps break down McCook games.

“To go cold turkey and just to give it up (football) would be something else," Gross said. "I would never do that in my life. I will always have some impact in the game somewhere.”

Last year the East captured a 31-24 win over the West in the All-Star Game. East ran the ball 55 times from scrimmage and just threw twice.

East leads the overall series 26-17-1. And Gross hopes to help continue that trend.

“The approach for the East squad is to win the game, and, anybody that knows Coach Gross, I am a power option football guy," Gross said. "We are going to pound the rock and run the option, play great defense, and keep it close to give ourselves a chance to win.

These kids experience different stuff. We are going to have some fun with them. We are going to play a lot of different kids," Gross said. "I brought kids here for a reason; they get to play. Win or lose, the game is secondary and that is my philosophy. The funnest thing about football is winning. These kids will make a lot of memories and friendships in their life.”