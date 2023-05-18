OMAHA - Last year's title was a celebration for Chadron's Xander Provance.

This time was more about vindication.

The Cardinals' senior completed his bid for back-to-back Class B boys 110 meter hurdles on Thursday during the NSAA state track meet at Burke High School. As he crossed the finish line in a career-best time of 14.17 seconds, he held out his right arm and raised his index and middle finger to signal No. 2.

He also hugged teammate Rhett Cullers, who finished fourth in the race, and let out more than a few whoops of joy as he hopped up and down on the track at the event's conclusion.

"It means a lot to defend my title," Provance said. "This is something I've wanted to do since (winning) last year. I chose (competing) in track in college over football, so I just wanted to prove to everybody that it was the right decision for me."

Provance, who will attend the University of South Dakota, said his decision was based on his connection with the coaches at the school,

"They told me i could do great things and I believe them. Just have to see what happens," Provance said.