OMAHA — The Sidney girls track team celebrated two state titles on Thursday afternoon.

Well, actually they did it twice.

Karsyn Leeling started the final day of Class B competition at the NSAA track meet with championships in two field events — the girls high jump and triple jump.

Then Chloe Ahrens took the show over on the track in the afternoon

She swept the 100 and 300 meter hurdles titles.

Behind the two juniors, the Raiders totaled 48 points in the meet. That was good enough for fifth place overall in the team standings.

"I know everybody says their team works hard but we work hard," Ahrens said. "We want to win, and, well, some people don't enjoy their events as much as they need to, but that's what is different about our team. If were going to do an event, we're going to do it to the fullest and put all of our hard work into it."

Ahrens won the 100 hurdles in 14.78 seconds and was congratulated immediately by Scottsbluff's Paige Horne, who finished third as she ran in the lane right next to Ahrens. The two hurdle rivals, but also friends, shared a long hug on the track after the race.

"Me and Paige have been going at it since middle school and its awesome coming down here and both ending up on the podium," Ahrens said. "It really makes my heart happy."

Her joy doubled later in the afternoon as she won the 300 hurdles in 45.13. She threw her arms into the air in celebration as she crossed the finish line to complete a strong day and also an amazing rebound season after she tore her left hamstring in her sophomore year.

"I didn't actually get to have a great season last year," Ahrens said. "This is the year for me to make up for that. It feels awesome. It's amazing to know that all of my hard work is finally paying off."

Leeling, who finished second in the long jump on Wednesday, set the tone as she won the high jump — one of the first events of the day — as she cleared 5 feet, 8 inches.

She then came back later in the morning and finished first in the triple jump with an attempt of 37-2.5.

"I completed my goal," Leeling said. "I wanted to come down here and take home some gold. This whole season I've had my eyes set on this track meet. It's an amazing environment with some amazing athletes.

She set the tone for the triple jump with a leap of 36-6.5 in her first attempt. It staked her to an early lead in the event.

"Coming into today I just felt really good and really strong," Ahrens said.

This is the first year that Leeling has competed in the triple jump but it would seem like she was a veteran of the event based on the results over the year.. That includes her setting the program mark in the triple jump and then breaking it more than once.

He best attempt is 37-4.5

"She's just an all-around athlete," Sidney girls coach Tyler Shaw said. "The triple (jump) really became one of her passions this year. She jumped 37-2 today and bout had (the school record) again. She kind of put her hand back on that one. It could have been a 39 (foot) one today."

Maybe next season when Leeling will be vying to defend her title.

Shaw says don't count her out on that.

"She's a heckuva competitor and a gamer," Shaw said.