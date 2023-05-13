Gering's Maddie Seiler has three state championships in her prep cross country career.

She also is favored to win three events during the NSAA state track meet this week.

The Bulldogs senior owns the top-seeded times in the Class B girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter fields headed into the four-day event, which begins Wednesday morning at Burke High School.

Seiler will get her first opportunity with the 3,200 which is set for the late afternoon of the opening day and an event in which her seeded time of 10 minutes, 55.86 is more than 40 seconds ahead of the next-fastest time in the field.

The 800 and 1,600 is scheduled for Thursday, and Seiler is also part of the Bulldogs' 1,600 relay team that will compete that day as well.

Seiler, who finished third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 800 last year, is one of about 15 local athletes who are back in the state meet after they medaled in an event last year.

The group includes Sidney's Jacob Dowse and Isak Doty who helped the Raiders win the Class B state title last year. Chadron senior Xander Provance is also back as he attempts to defend his state title in the Class B 110 hurdles. He carries a top-seed time of 14.34 seconds into Wednesday's preliminaries.

His teammate, Rhett Cullers also qualified after he finished sixth in the event last year.

Cullers and Malachi Swallow will both compete in the 300 hurdles, and Cullers has the third-fastest seed time (39.14) after he placed third in the event last year as a junior.

Cullers, Swallow and Provance are also teamed with Quinn Bailey for the Cardinals' 400 relay, which is seeded third.

Sidney's Chloe Ahrens (14.86) and Scottsbluff's Paige Horne (14.91) have the second- and third-fastest seed times in the Class B girls 1oo hurdles. Horne finished second in the event last year, four spots ahead of Ahrens.

Ahrens, a junior, also has the top-seeded time in the 300 hurdles (45.10). Her teammate, Karsyn Leeling is seeded first in the triple jump (37 feet, 4.5 inches) and high jump (5-6) and also is second in the long jump.