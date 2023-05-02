Three records fell in the Best of the West prep track meet Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

Two of them came in the girls competition.

Gering's Maddie Seiler set both a meet and a school record in the girls 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes, 49.88 seconds. She demolished the previous mark set Shelly Langemeier in 2003 by 40 seconds (11:29.90). Sidney's Karsyn Leeling was first in the high jump as she cleared 5 feet, 7 inches. It was a half-foot higher than the previous mark set by Jordan Stoddard in 2019.

Seiler just missed another meet record. She won the 1,600 in 5:02.77, roughly three seconds behind the meet record set by Aubree Worden in 2004.

In addition, Chadron's 400 meter relay team of Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey and Xander Provance posted a winning time of 42.79, which beat the previous meet record of 43.04 by Gering in 1996. The same Cardinals lineup also set a mark during the Western Conference meet last Friday in Mitchell.

Cullers and Swallow also won the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Provance and Swallow finished second and third in the former event, respectively, behind their teammate.

Torrington's Brendan Flock also was a double-winner in the boys competition as he was first in the 100 and 200. He edged Sidney's Isak Doty in both events.

Torrington had a strong meet in the sprints as Brooklyn Asmus won the girls 100 and 200 as well.

Sidney's Chloe Ahrens swept the girls 100 and 300 hurdles as she edged Scottsbluff's Paige Horne in both events. Ahrens also was part of the Raiders' winning 400 relay team, which Karsyn Leeling also was a member of.

Leeling's strong day also included a first-place finish in the long jump.

Boys

100: Brendan Flock, Torrington, 10.81. 200: 1. Brendan Flock, Torrington, 22.03. 400: 1. Cody Hape, Burns, 49.14. 800: 1. Eli Marez, Gering, 2:00.88. 1,600: 1. Aydan Loya, Torrington, 4:34.55. 110 hurdles: 1. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 14.63. 300 hurdles: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.05. 400 relay: 1. Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 42.79. 3,200 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Nathan Kelley, Hunter Lund, Tyson Klein, Hans Bastron), 8:26.52. Shot put: 1. Tyler Bennick, Torrington, 52-2. Discus: 1. Ryan Baker, Torrington, 150-1. High jump: 1. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 5-11. Pole vault: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 14-0. Long jump: 1. Nathan Miller, Niobrara County, 21-3. Triple jump: 1. Eran James, Gering, 42-7.

Girls

100: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington, 12.57, 200: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington, 26.22. 400: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:00.41. 800: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:23.88. 1,600: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:02.27. 3,200: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 10:49.88. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.68. 300 hurdles: 1. Chole Ahrens, Sidney, 45.71. 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Payton Schrotberger), 50.97. 3,200 relay: 1. Chadron (Beau Behrends, Grace Pyle, Cali Hendrickson), 10:22.85. Shot put: 1. Harper Boche, Southeast, 39-1,75. Discus: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 129-0. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-7. Pole vault: 1. Catherin Bryner, Alliance, 10-6. Long jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 17-9. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, 34-11.75.