OGALLALA — Sidney's Karsyn Leeling won three individual events, and the Raiders' Chloe Ahrens swept the girls 100 and 300 meter hurdles during a Class B-5 district track meet Tuesday.

The teammates were among the local student-athletes who qualified for next week's NSAA state meet in Omaha. The Class B competition will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Sidney's Isak Doty won the boys 400 meters and was second in the 100. Raiders teammate Jacob Dowse was second in the 400 and also qualified for state with a second-place finish in the high jump.

Boys

(Winners and local state qualifiers)

100: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.05. 2. Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.07. 3. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 11.20. 400: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 50.99. 2. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 51.45. 3. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 51.56. 3,200: 1. Ian Salazar, Lexington, 9:59.91. 3. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:12.58. 110 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.34. 2. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 14.61. 3,200 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Nathan Kelley, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein, Hunter Lund), 8:11.03. 2. Gering (Tanner Gartner, Jackson Howard, Axton Stone, Eli Marez), 8:11.48. High jump: 1. Cash Chytka, Cozad, 6-3. 2. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-1. Long jump: 1. Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-8.75. Triple jump: 1. Alex Messinger, McCook, 44-8.

Girls

100: 1. Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.63. 3. Alissa Morales, Gering, 12.78. 400: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.13. 2. Talisa Tanquary, Sidney, 1:01.06. 3. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 1:01.53. 3,200: 1. Maddie Seiler, Gering, 10:55.86. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.86. 2. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 14.91. 300 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 45.10. 3,200 relay: 1. McCook (Paige Bortner, Sienna Dutton, Leah Spencer, Shawna Wilkinson), 9:44.79. Shot put: 1. Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-2. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-6. 2. Grace Pyle, Chadron, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Hannah Crow, McCook, 10-0. 3. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-10.5. 3. Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 17-0.5. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 37-4.5. 3. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 35-5.5.