Gering's Maddie Seiler has three state championships in her prep cross country career.

She also is favored to win three events during the NSAA state track meet this week.

The Bulldogs senior owns the top-seeded times in the Class B girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter fields headed into the four-day event, which begins Wednesday morning at Burke High School.

Seiler will get her first opportunity with the 3,200 which is set for the late afternoon of the opening day and an event in which her seeded time of 10 minutes, 55.86 is more than 40 seconds ahead of the next-fastest time in the field.

The 800 and 1,600 is scheduled for Thursday, and Seiler is also part of the Bulldogs' 1,600 relay team that will compete that day as well.