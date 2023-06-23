TORRINGTON — The 2023 excavation season at the Hell Gap Archaeological Site began June 17, with public access available on designated dates. Participants in the 2023 University of Wyoming Field School will also provide guided tours.

This year’s efforts will include an open house July 8 and 9. Included in the event will be a knap-in by professional and amateur knappers sharing their skills at creating arrowheads and other stone projectile points. Other activities will include atl-atl (spears with stone points) instruction and contests.

There also will be site tours, exhibits, and an artifact road-show with shorter hours July 9.

Visitors are welcome to bring their artifact collections for identification.

Hell Gap is located northeast of Guernsey, Wyo., on Whalen Canyon Road. For more details, visit its Facebook page, /www.facebook.com/HellGapNHL.