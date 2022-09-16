Rain helps slow spread of Smokey Fire

The Smokey Fire in Banner County is now mostly contained, aided in part by high humidity and rainfall on Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

“We did get some rain through the night that did help things, but it didn’t solve the problem,” said Tim Grubbs, incident commander and Banner County fire chief. “We still have crews and trucks out in the field.”

The rain extinguished some areas of the blaze and moistened vegetation so it is less likely to catch on fire. However, the northern and southwestern frontiers of the fire have yet to be fully contained.

Grubbs estimated the Smokey Fire at 70% containment. The single-engine air tankers that had been helping to fight it have been demobilized, according to a press release from the Nebraska Joint Information Center. However, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard will remain to help with hot spots.

Drone teams continue to help incident command staff to direct resources to areas still burning.

The acreage scorched Friday grew to 4,318 acres, but when the fire is near 100% contained, flames will have nowhere to advance and will slowly die out. With the fire close to containment, state firefighting assets such as the Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team are scheduled for demobilization on Sunday.

The fire began Tuesday 15 miles southeast of Gering, just east of Wright’s Gap Road in Banner County. Firefighters from close to 30 departments fought to limit its spread to east of the road and south of the county line.

Firefighter Ministry and 11.13 Ministries have aided firefighters by providing them with food and water as they labor to put out the blaze.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported. The fire spread primarily through uninhabited ridges and valleys of the Wildcat Hills.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.