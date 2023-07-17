Join park ranger Matt Salomon on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Scotts Bluff National Monument for a short talk about a newly married couple who journaled about their journey west. Starting in Illinois, the young couple followed their dreams for a better life in Oregon.

Little did they know that they would have to deal with disease, domestic disputes in their wagon train, and even murder. They left Illinois young and hopeful and arrived in their new home aged and wiser about the realities of life.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and walking shoes, as the program is scheduled to take place at the covered wagons and other locations along the Oregon Trail pathway, just west of the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center. In the event of inclement weather, the talk will be moved to inside the visitor center theater.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting the Scotts Bluff National Monument