Regional West Bariatric & Weight Loss Surgery has earned another three-year accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

According to the ACS, MBSAQIP accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers in the United States and Canada that have undergone an independent, voluntary and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with nationally recognized bariatric surgical standards. To earn MBSAQIP accreditation, facilities must meet essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways.

Regional West Bariatric & Weight Loss Surgery has been an MBSAQIP accredited bariatric surgery center since 2018. Additionally, Regional West’s bariatric program is a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center in Bariatric Surgery.

“Regional West is proud to be part of the elite group of MBSAQIP-accredited bariatric surgery centers,” said Dr. Jason LaTowsky, director of Regional West Bariatric & Weight Loss Surgery. “We have worked hard to meet the rigorous criteria to earn this designation and bring exceptional bariatric services to the panhandle.”

Bariatric Coordinator Becca Lattin, RN, CBN, said this accreditation affirms the bariatric program’s dedication to each patient’s journey.

“We are very proud of this accreditation and all of the hard work that goes into making our program the best it can be,” Lattin said. “Bariatric surgery is a life-changing commitment that goes beyond the surgical procedure. Through celebrations and struggles, we are there for every step. We are honored to have the opportunity to become part of each patient’s team for his or her weight loss journey.”

For more than 35 years, thousands of patients have found their way back to better health through Regional West Bariatric & Weight Loss Surgery. Regional West offers four options for weight loss surgery, in addition to conversions and complex revisions. For patients seeking non-surgical weight loss options, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff offers a Comprehensive Weight Management program.

To learn more about Regional West Bariatric & Weight Loss Surgery’s services, including a free online seminar, visit rwmc weightlossoptions.com, or call 308-630-2249.