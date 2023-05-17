Regional West is focused on bringing awareness to injury and trauma prevention during National Trauma Awareness Month throughout May. This year’s national theme is “Roadway Safety is No Accident.”

In 1988, May was designated as National Trauma Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan to bring awareness to injury prevention and trauma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.35 million people are killed on roadways around the world each year. Car crashes are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death for all age groups globally. This year, during National Trauma Awareness Month, the American Trauma Society (ATS) and The Society of Trauma Nurses (STN) have partnered to focus on five prevention efforts, including: passenger advocacy, distracted driving, experience, impairment, and traffic safety.

Some ways to help roadway safety for you and your family are wearing seatbelts, making sure children are always properly buckled, driving without distractions, obeying speed limits, and not driving while impaired by alcohol or other substances that can impair your driving abilities.

Regional West encourages everyone to raise awareness and support prevention efforts for roadway safety.