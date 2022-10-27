Regional West Foundation receives $10,000 CW Yount Foundation grant

Regional West Foundation was granted $10,000 from the CW Yount Foundation to be used for the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator at Regional West’s Cancer Treatment Center.

“Regional West Foundation is grateful to have been chosen for a grant by the CW Yount Foundation in continuing our project of purchasing the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator,” said Regional West Foundation Chair John Massey. “We look forward to utilizing CW Yount Foundation’s generosity and support in helping Regional West raise funds for this vital project.”

Regional West Foundation is helping raise funds for the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator, a piece of equipment that produces radiation for targeted therapy, primarily for cancer. A number of generous donors have contributed to this project, including the CW Yount Foundation, community members and businesses, staff members, physicians, providers, Regional West board members, and Foundation board members.

The Varian Edge™ linear accelerator can be used for treating a broad range of cancers, including cancers of the head and neck, lung, breast, esophagus, stomach, rectum, uterus, prostate, bladder, liver, bones, skin, and tumors in the brain and spine.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation's success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.