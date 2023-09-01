The class of 2023 includes Shelby Bewley, Gering; Blake Dodd, Crawford; Jennifer Gorman, Sidney; Jacqueline Martinez, Minatare; and Emily Schmidt, Scottsbluff. The graduates will soon take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists registration exam to become certified and registered radiographers.

Founded in 1951, Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology is a hospital-based program located in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In addition to being the only radiographer education program in western Nebraska, the program is also accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology and the State of Nebraska. Students are taught procedures that enable graduate technologists to perform in a small community hospital or a large metropolitan medical center.