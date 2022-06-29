Regional West nationally recognized for commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ―Regional West has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Regional West also received the American Heart Association’s StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.

In addition, Regional West received the American Heart Association’s Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

“Regional West is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Leslie S. Cavazos, MD, medical director of Regional West’s stroke program and the Regional West Acute Rehabilitation Unit. “We are honored to serve the individuals living in western Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.”

“Get With The Guidelines provides our team literature-supported knowledge and treatment which we implement daily to the benefit of our patients. The end goal is to help more people throughout the region experience longer, healthier lives,” said Regional West Emergency Department Medical Director Troy Dean, MD, FACEP, FAAEM.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Regional West for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”