International Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Awareness Day on March 4 is an important reminder to get vaccinated for protection against this virus.

Regional West Community Health offers HPV vaccinations at their immunization clinic located at 313 West 38th Street, Scottsbluff. Our clinic is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome during the day, but please call 308-630-1580 to schedule an evening appointment.

According to the National Cancer Institute, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection, and responsible for virtually all cases of cervical cancer. More than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children should receive the HPV vaccination at ages 11 and 12 (can start at age nine years) to protect against cancers caused by HPV infection. Children can receive the vaccination after this age, but should get it as soon as possible for the best protection against the virus.

“We are proud to offer HPV vaccinations at Regional West Community Health’s Immunization Clinic to those in need so people can be protected against the virus,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director.

As a comprehensive immunization clinic, Regional West Community Health offers a wide range of other immunizations.

To view the available vaccine list, visit Regional West Community Health’s website at https://www.rwhs.org/services/family-children/community-health/immunization-clinic.

“All age ranges, from newborns to seniors, should keep receiving routine vaccines to help stay healthy throughout their lives,” continued Schnell. “By preventing disease, vaccines also reduce the costs associated with missed time from work, doctor visits, and hospitalizations.”

Regional West Community Health accepts Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, and can provide options for the uninsured.