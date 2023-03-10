Students and community members got a first-hand look at one of the most cutting edge pieces of medical technology used by surgeons at Regional West Medical Center this week.

The hospital showed off its da Vinci robotic surgery system at a series of events throughout the week. First, hospital staff and community members got a chance to see the equipment at Regional West’s Education Center on Monday. Experts from Regional West, such as Dr. Karissa Johnson, were on-hand to answer questions and explain the benefits of the system, along with a representative from Intuitive Surgical, the company behind the technology.

“Robotic surgery is a very useful tool for us as surgeons,” Johnson said. “It allows us better visualization and better manipulation to do minimally invasive surgeries, meaning smaller incisions, on our patients. A lot of them go home the same day, whereas before they’d be overnight at least one night if not more after surgery.”

Johnson explained additional advantages offered by the da Vinci system, including its ability to prolong the careers of surgeons who experience negative effects on their own bodies over decades of practice.

“I’ve seen doctors that have had to stop working because of carpal tunnel and having more back pain. They have to slow down as they get older,” she said. “But this does allow for better ergonomics. I can sit there comfortably for hours sometimes without getting fatigued, which allows us to perform more surgeries as well.”

Tuesday and Wednesday saw the da Vinci machine and a corresponding training simulator moved to Scottsbluff High School, where students from Scottsbluff and Gering got an opportunity to try their hand at operating the system through a variety of virtual exercises.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Gering High School robotics instructor Aaron Pierce said. “The simulator shows their score at the end, so there’s been a bit of a competition aspect going on. There’s been a lot of smiles and excitement.”

Pierce said that several of his robotics students have expressed interest in the medical field, which made their experience with the da Vinci system particularly inspiring.

“It’s good for me as well to see this side of things and think about how I can incorporate this side of things into class. Even if it’s just exposing them to the idea and trying to spark more interest for their future careers,” he said.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Dick said he was excited by the partnerships that led to the da Vinci system demonstration at Scottsbluff High School, saying such an opportunity doesn’t come around every day.

“This is one of those rare and really remarkable opportunities for students to see first-hand something that you just can’t replicate in a classroom,” he said. “They can see the way that technology has reshaped medicine and surgery, and, hopefully, it sparks an interest in some of our students to pursue this career path and the many opportunities that come with it.”

Numerous student groups were invited to experience the da Vinci system, which Dick said was an attempt to demonstrate just how many different professions intersect in the health care industry.

“We’re really exposing a wide number of students to potential post-secondary career opportunities,” he said. “We’re talking about potential opportunities in mechanical engineering in addition to health care. There’s also a marketing, business and sales side to health care as well.”

Regional West obtained its first da Vinci system in 2020. Since then, more than 1,300 robotic surgeries have been performed using the machine at the hospital. This week’s demonstration events coincided with Regional West’s acquisition of a second da Vinci system, which the hospital said will greatly increase the availability of robotic surgery and contribute to a higher level of care for the community.

“I do think that having two robots is going to allow for more flexibility in scheduling for patients,” Johnson said. “I think that having the second robot will allow us to do more robotic cases ... and, hopefully, it will help us recruit some other surgeons to the area.”

The da Vinci system has wide reaching applications, being used in bariatric, colorectal, gallbladder, gynecologic, hernia, kidney and prostate surgeries. Regional West currently has seven surgeons on staff that are trained in the system’s use, including Dr. Bradley Hertzler, who said he was enthusiastic to share the experience he’s accumulated through hundreds of operations utilizing the da Vinci system with the students.

“For me, it’s very fulfilling,” he said. “It’s amazing to see them hesitant to get on the system, but then they do and they realize how easy it was and that they could do that. Maybe it opens a door for them to think that they can be something that they never thought they could be before.”

Hee and his colleagues at Regional West were proud to share their insight with the community in order to demonstrate how they are able to use cutting edge technology to provide a high level of care for their own friends and family here in the Panhandle.

“My biggest passion is taking care of patients,” Hertzler said. “This really is the forefront of technology, and the fact that our hospital has not just one, but now two da Vinci robots really highlights that we can do the highest level of surgical care without patients having to go far away. That brings me a lot of pride, because I take care of my own neighbors. For them to know that we can offer the best that medicine has to offer right down the street is great.”