Rev. Erin Rath beomes rector of St. Francis Episcopal

St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff recently welcomed the Rev. Erin Rath as its new rector.

Rath is a South Dakota native and graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary. She previously served in a church near the Appalachian foothills before taking her current position at St. Francis.

Rath’s upbringing in South Dakota gave her an idea of what to expect from a rural community, and she said that her first few months in the area have been very pleasant due to its natural beauty and welcoming residents.

“In terms of geography, the landscape is gorgeous here,” said Rath. “I do morning prayer on the bluff when the weather is nice. I’ll drive up to the top and walk around. And it’s been interesting to see and experience how tight knit smaller communities are. How you run into people at the grocery store, and to see how they come together for community events.”

Rath said that the congregation at St. Francis has been very welcoming since her arrival, and that she’s honored to serve as God’s representative for the congregation, which she sees as one of her primary roles.

“It’s been great to be their priest,” she said. “To pray with some of them when they were in the hospital or struggling with other issues. Just loving them through the tough times. Being with people throughout life… it’s an honor to represent God in those moments.”

Love and support are some of the core messages that Rath is dedicated to sharing with her congregation and her community. She hopes to encourage everyone to share these things with each other throughout their daily lives as well as through dedicated outreach and ministry programs.

“Part of my role as a preacher is to help people see that everything they do is a ministry,” said Rath. “Even in their daily interactions with coworkers, by loving others in those situations we acknowledge that we are the hands and feet and eyes and ears of Jesus in the world.”

Rath said that at the moment she’s focusing on learning as much as she can about the church and the community, but that some of her plans for the future revolve around establishing good communication with both of those groups.

“Communicating what’s going on, being transparent, being willing to take questions and taking a posture that people are comfortable approaching you with questions… that’s important internally in the parish and externally. I want people to know that we’re here and they’re welcome,” said Rath.

That external communication includes making the community aware of the outreach and support programs that the church is involved in, many of which are partnerships with other churches and organizations.

When asked what she would like to say to the community at large, Rath emphasized that the doors of St. Francis are open to anyone and everyone.

“All people are welcome regardless of background, sexual orientation, age, race… really anything that divides humanity. We love everyone here.”