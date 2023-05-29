U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours in the Panhandle.
At Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Tuesday, May 30:
— Banner County, Banner County Courthouse, 9 - 10 a.m., 204 State St., Harrisburg
— Kimball County, KCTS Building, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., 233 S Chestnut St., Kimball
— Cheyenne County, Sidney Public Library, 1 - 2:30 p.m., 1112 12th Ave., Sidney
For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, please visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.