Riverstone Bank donates $10,000 to Regional West Foundation

Riverstone Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to Regional West Foundation to help fund the purchase of a Varian Edge linear accelerator for the Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.

“Regional West Foundation is honored that Riverstone Bank chose to make this generous donation toward the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator project,” said Regional West Foundation Chair John Massey. “We are thankful for Riverstone Bank’s contribution toward our community’s healthcare.”

Regional West Foundation is helping raise funds for the Varian Edge linear accelerator, a piece of equipment that produces radiation for targeted therapy, primarily for cancer. Many generous donors have contributed to this project, including Riverstone Bank, community members, businesses, staff members, physicians, providers, Regional West board members, and Foundation board members.

The Varian Edge linear accelerator is used for treating a broad range of cancers, including cancers of the head and neck, lung, breast, esophagus, stomach, rectum, uterus, prostate, bladder, liver, bones, skin, and tumors in the brain and spine.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation’s success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.