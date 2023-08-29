This weeks Road Trip is taking us back into the Black Hills to Keystone. It was such a pretty day, so north we went. Today we had lunch at the Ruby House. It sits right on main street on the board walk. Their hours are 11 a.m. to close with changes seasonally. You can eat inside in the air conditioning, outside on the deck with your pup, or head up to the balcony for more seating and a great view of downtown Keystone.

The look and feel of the restaurant and bar is as if you stepped back in the 1900s. The decor is beautiful. It's a family friendly great place to have lunch or supper. Or stop in the bar for a drink or two. Every wall has beautiful photos and artifacts that can keep you busy admiring it all

I have eaten here many times, it's a family favorite. Great food, reasonable prices, and great wait staff. Today Betty Jo went for the Ruben with Tater Tots, and I was excited to find a Buffalo Melt. It is a Buffalo patty, mushrooms, cheese, and green peppers all on Texas toast. This is my new favorite there. It was just fantastic.

Then home we headed, where things started getting strange. First we had been talking about Jenny and Travis Hartshorn kiddos, in particular Levi, who was rodeoing this year and I didn't realize it until I saw his moms picture on Facebook. His brother Trevor made quite a name for himself. So I was tickled to hear Levi was riding Friday, his horse, and gathering those Belt Buckles. We had hoped to get together with Jenny (Riggs), an Alliance native, but it just wasn't going to happen this time. So we headed back, but thought we best stop at the Coffee Cup (Maverick junction) in Hot Springs.

We walk in the door and who do I see, Travis and Levi! I was so tickled, we sat and visited while waiting for Betty Jo, who was outside visiting with another Alliance Native, who had been in the hills and had been reading last weeks road trip while they were in that road trip restaurant. Serena Bremer and Betty Jo visited and realized they knew a lot of the same people.

Then we had to get going. On the road, we were talking about different country singers, then a couple song later on the radio that song and singer would come on. That happened several times! Lots of cosmic vibes out there or full moon.

Can't wait to visit Ruby House again next summer, that Buffalo Melt really was incredible... Hope to see you there!