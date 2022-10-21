Rotarians plant trees to beautify Monument Valley Pathway

On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 21, passersby along Highway 26 might have noticed a group of workers planting trees just east of the pedestrian bridge in Scottsbluff.

These were Rotarians from the Scottsbluff/Gering Club of Rotary District 5440. With the aid of a few city workers, they planted eight trees — including oak burr, hackberry and honey locust — to beautify the pathway’s landscape.

John Marshall, a former president of the Rotary group, said the city had allocated them this location to plant trees on when the pathway was completed due to its existing drip system.

“During my presidency, we contributed $5,000 toward beautifying the new pathway system,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented construction, and the planting, from being finished during his 2020 term. On Friday, Marshall, current Rotary president Ryan Windhorst and a few other members of the group were able to finally plant the trees.

Along with a group of city workers, the assembled Rotarians dug holes, placed the trees evenly spaced in a row along the sidewalk, and covered them up with mulch. In a few years, Marshall said the trees will be as tall as some of the ones currently located by the bridge.

“Our efforts really make a difference not only for this generation but for the next generation … These trees will be here for the next generation to enjoy,” he said.

He and Windhorst had each brought along their children — “future Rotarians,” one member said — to learn more about the tree-planting process.

Windhorst said the beautification work is not yet done. New benches will soon be installed as well, one at the north end of the pedestrian bridge and one by the south end.

“It’s really a fantastic situation that we have here that organizations are looking to be part of,” Daniel Marshall, chair of the Scottsbluff Park, Cemetery and Tree Board — and John’s father — said of the group's contribution

Along with future renovations to the Monument Valley Pathway, other new additions to that particular area of Scottsbluff include baseball diamonds, a dog park, a horseshoe field and more.

“There’s just a vibe in the city. Things are happening. I’m very, very excited for the future of our community,” Daniel Marshall said.