Rumors have begun to spread on social media that the Gering Public Library will move into the soon-to-be vacated FNBO building on 10th Street. Library Director Christie Clarke confirmed that these rumors are false.

Clarke said that the library did consider the building as an option for relocation when they first become aware of FNBO's plans to vacate, but it is no longer considered a viable choice.

"I was very interested at first, but after reviewing the building plans it does not look like it would give us any more space than we have here. That is something that we really need. So no, it is not a consideration at this time. Those rumors are false," she said.

In addition to struggles with square footage, the current library building lacks adequate parking space. Clarke said this problem would also not be solved by moving into the FNBO building, although the location itself would have been ideal.

"I loved the idea of the First National Bank building, and I was disappointed when I found out about the square footage. The location was perfect," she said.

The library will not be relocating any time soon as no other viable building options have become available since the failed plan to move into the old DHHS building. Despite this, Clarke's library refresh program is still underway and set to bring cosmetic and functional upgrades to the current facility in the near future.

