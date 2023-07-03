The Don Childs Memorial 5-Mile Run will be the first event of the second day of Oregon Trail Days activities Friday.

“The route starts on 10th, then turns right on M Street down to the monument ranger station; then it loops back and finishes where they started,” event organizer Randy Plummer said.

Because the course is a loop, it's half uphill and half downhill, with the downhill coming on the back end when runners might be more tired.

Registration will be $10 and will be taken at the starting line in front of Main Street Appliance up until 15 minutes before the 7 a.m. start.

The field of competition looks to be a large, diverse group, with people of all ages and levels of experience taking on the 5-mile run.

“There’s plenty of age range: We have 16-and-under divisions, age 17-29, 30-39 and 40-49, and 50-59 and 60 and above. We have awards for the top three in each division for men and women,” Plummer said. “We’ve had anywhere from 90 to 230 people — just depends on what’s going on — but we usually have a lot of entries.”

Nick Kizzire will be looking to win his third straight Don Childs run this year, and Sara Vaughn will be going for her second.