 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation

Ryan Raymond Rezac

  • 0

Ryan Raymond Rezac, 30, of Gering, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will follow services and private family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ryan’s honor be made in care of his family to be directed to a Police Orphans Fund. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ryan’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News