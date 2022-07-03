Ryan Raymond Rezac, 30, of Gering, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will follow services and private family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.
It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ryan's honor be made in care of his family to be directed to a Police Orphans Fund.