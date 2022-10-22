Save-A-Rack bra auction marking 10th year fundraising for Festival of Hope

The 10th annual Save-A-Rack Bra Auction is set to take place at Backaracks on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with sights set on raising money for the Festival of Hope.

Dozens of decorated bras donated by individuals and community groups will be sold to the highest bidder that night. If history is any indication, those bras will fetch a pretty penny.

Over the course of nine years, the Save-A-Rack Bra Auction has earned over $415,000 for the Festival of Hope, a charity that helps cover non-medical expenses for patients undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

“Our first year we were so excited about how much money we raised, and it just kept going from there,” said Kendra Feather, organizer.

The Save-A-Rack auction raised over $15,000 that first year, a number which pales in comparison to recent years. Last year was the most successful yet, raising a staggering $76,297.

Event organizers have grown and diversified the auction over the years, creating more opportunities for people to get involved and make contributions.

In addition to buying tickets for a gun raffle, Backaracks patrons can purchase ribbons of different sizes for just a few dollars, allowing those who aren’t able to bid thousands of dollars on a bra to get in on the fun.

“You can buy a large ribbon for $5 or a small ribbon for $2, so even if you don’t have a lot of money you can buy one and put your name on it in memory of somebody,” Feathe said.

Backaracks also has several plaques on display in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. Each year, another plaque is sold to memorialize a local cancer warrior and raise more money for those currently battling.

Through all of these sources, Feather hopes to accomplish a lofty goal at this year’s auction: “I would love to go over $500,000 this year."

That would require another record setting year, but the auction has a solid head start toward accomplishing that goal. Tables in the main room – which can be reserved for $1,000 – have already sold out, and Feather said that there’s a waiting list forming in case any of them become available.

There is still room for members of the public who want to attend the event, and the action will be on display throughout the Backaracks building via big screens.

Feather said that the event is loud and lively in direct opposition to the serious threat that cancer poses to those battling the disease.

“Cancer touches everyone in some way. They’ve lost somebody, they know somebody, or they’ve had it themselves,” she said. “This is a time to have a little fun and celebrate those who’ve beaten cancer.”

The Save-A-Rack auction kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Backaracks Steakhouse and Grill, 1402 E. 20th St.