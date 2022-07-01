 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCC releases names of students who graduated in most recent term

 Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2022 Spring term on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.

 Atley Dawn Watson, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, Wilber, NE, Phi Theta Kappa;

Adam Michael Moench, Associate of Applied Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Gering, NE, Student Senate;

Hannah Faye Ball, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Scottsbluff, NE.

